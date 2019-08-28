A man disturbed by a Koutu resident after he was found inside their home remains on the run.

A number of items were reported to have been taken by the man after he was found inside the Bennetts Rd property yesterday morning.

Police were called to the property at 6.07am.

A police media spokeswoman said a number of items were reported to have been taken from the home by a male offender.

He fled on foot after being disturbed by the homeowner.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify and find the offender.