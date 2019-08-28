Firefighters battled a roof fire in Tamaki Māori Village for two hours last night.

Two fire crews were called to the popular Māori cultural attraction on State Highway 5 around 7.50pm.

Tamaki Māori Village is the most award-winning cultural attraction in New Zealand and was voted the seventh best experience in the world by TripAdvisor's Traveller's Choice award in 2018.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was in the roof and was small on arrival.

Everyone was accounted for and there were no reported injuries, he said.

He said once the fire was extinguished, crews climbed into the roof to ensure the fire was completely out.

He said it was unclear how the fire started and a fire investigator was contacted to determine the cause.