A Rotorua advocacy group is backing a call for a night mayor to be elected in Rotorua after a report showing many do not feel safe in city centres after dark.

The New Zealand Initiative report titled Living after midnight: For a better night-time environment, makes three proposals to ensure nightlife is kept a part of the picture during local discussions.

It proposes appointing a night mayor to ensure all relevant interests are heard, including the benefits of nightlife, setting up local policies to enable local visions for nightlife, and tackling public health issues with specific programmes to help people needing it,

Evolve Rotorua said the report unveiled untapped opportunities for Rotorua.

The report said the way nightlife was regulated in New Zealand restricted opportunities for night owls.

"This has made nights overly tedious without improving issues of public health and security."

It said only 10 per cent of people in New Zealand cities felt "very safe" in their city centre after dark.

"The only way to change this is to have more people out on the streets at night. Backstreet corners and shadowy figures do not disappear by sending clubbers home."

Evolve member Claire Mahon said one reason people felt less safe at night was because there were fewer people around.

Evolve Rotorua member Claire Mahon.

"Policies which encourage more night-time business actually helps to address issues of public health and security. Over-regulating opening times and the like doesn't work - supporting a modern night-time culture that builds our social and economic opportunities is good for our city. "

Member Ben Sandford said many of Rotorua's more than 3.3 million visitors per year had nothing to do after 9pm "thanks to regulatory framework which discourages night-time activities".

"Most spaces are designed with daylight hours in mind, any future development should

consider how the space feels at night for both safety and business opportunities in mind.

Evolve Rotorua member Ben Sandford.

"If we want to build a strong inner-city, which Evolve Rotorua is very supportive of, we need to think about what happens after hours too."

The comments come shortly after Ponsonby Rd Lounge banned gangs and warned there would be a zero-tolerance approach after a fight that left one man in a serious condition and another arrested.

Police said the arrest was made in relation to the assault, which happened at Ponsonby Rd Lounge Bar in Rotorua on August 17 at 2am.