A cyclist has been hit by a car on Broadlands Rd near the intersection of Homestead Rd this afternoon.
Police were called to the scene, near Reporoa, at 1.05pm.
A police spokeswoman said the cyclist had moderate injuries and was being treated by ambulance staff.
A woman who drove passed the crash and said she thought the traffic hold-up was roadworks until she saw a person on the road who she believed to be the cyclist.
She said the injured person was being helped by others who had stopped.