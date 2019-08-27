A cyclist has been hit by a car on Broadlands Rd near the intersection of Homestead Rd this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene, near Reporoa, at 1.05pm.

A police spokeswoman said the cyclist had moderate injuries and was being treated by ambulance staff.

A woman who drove passed the crash and said she thought the traffic hold-up was roadworks until she saw a person on the road who she believed to be the cyclist.

She said the injured person was being helped by others who had stopped.