Central Bay of Plenty created history two weeks ago when they beat Te Awamutu and claimed the Peace Cup for the first time in 15 years. The Waikato side had held the cup since 2009 and had successfully defended it 28 times. Yesterday, Central's home Stand Meads Cup semifinal against Cambridge doubled as their first defence of the Peace Cup meaning there was plenty on the line at Kuirau Park in Rotorua. It was a game that ebbed and flowed throughout and in the end the two sides could not be split, resulting in 20 minutes of intense extra time.

The win means they will host defending champions Te Awamutu, who won their semifinal against Hamilton 31-24, in the final next weekend. It also means they retain the Peace Cup, which they took from Te Awamutu two weeks earlier.

It sets up an enticing final in which both sub-union prizes will be up for grabs - Te Awamutu desperate to take back the Peace Cup which they held for so long and Central equally desperate to take both trophies into summer.

The Peace Cup. Photo / Ben Fraser

In their semifinal against Cambridge, Central made the early running to take a 19-5 advantage into halftime. A fired-up Cambridge team took the game to the hosts in the second spell and when the referee blew his whistle at the end of regular time, the score was locked at 19-all.

After a frantic few minutes, in which match officials scrambled to find a rule book, it was announced that 20 minutes of extra time would be played to find a winner.

Both teams scored a try in extra time but a conversion and a penalty to Central made the difference, giving them an extremely hard fought 29-24 victory and a place in next Saturday's SMC title decider.

Bay of Plenty rugby stalwart Ron Preston, who has been overseeing the Central side this year, said it was great to see the Central players put some pride back in the jersey.

"It was a bit scrappy - they had a game last week and we hadn't had a game for two weeks so it took us a while to get going. Once we got going, I thought we did well and then to come back in extra time shows the spirit of the jersey, the boys really worked hard."

Central Bay of Plenty fullback Kobe Hewitt makes a run against Cambridge during the Stan Meads Cup semifinal at Kuirau Park. Photo / Ben Fraser

Preston said the Stan Meads Cup competition played an integral role in sub-union rugby, giving those who don't make Mitre 10 Cup sides something to play for.

"I think it's important that we have another level for our young players coming through and we're trying to create that with the Central Bay.

"A lot of our players aren't being recognised over the hill so we want to give them another level and of course if they keep winning they will start getting looked at. That's what we want, we want to keep our players in Rotorua."

He described this year's campaign as "a dream ride".

"We won the Peace Cup and since then we had a close call with Poverty Bay, we should've won that game but didn't, and then today has been awesome. It's been a good journey.

"I think the spirit of Rotorua rugby is evident - they've played against each other for their clubs but now it's time for them to come together as one and the culture's good."

Stan Meads Cup Semifinal Results

Te Awamutu 31 Hamilton 24, Central Bay of Plenty 29 Cambridge 24 (after extra time)

Stan Meads Cup Final

When: Saturday, August 31 at 2pm.

Where: Kakukura Rugby Club, Kuirau Park, Rotorua