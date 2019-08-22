If you thought you felt the earth shake in Taupō overnight, chances are it wasn't just you.

Geonet recorded four quakes around Taupō within the 2.4 to 2.7 magnitude range overnight.

According to Geonet, three weak earthquakes were recorded at 10.17pm, 11.11pm and 2.40am, each between 2.6 and 2.4 magnitudes.

These three quakes were all within 5km of Taupō and at a depth of 4 or 5km.

A further light 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 2.57am at a depth of 4km, 5km from Taupō.

