A car crashed into a power pole cutting power in Selwyn Heights and closing a road this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on Robin St just before 9am.

The crashed car. Photo / Jo Raphael

There were no injuries however the pole was on the roof of the car, she said.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said the road was closed at the intersection of Matuku and Robin Sts. She said fire, ambulance, and police were at the scene as well Unison contractors.

The scene on Robin St. Photo / Jo Raphael

According to the Unison outages page, 1150 customers had been without power in the area but it had now been restored.