Two new purpose-built ambulance stations are to be built in Rotorua that will mean faster response times to emergencies.

The two new stations and a community hub, which the current station at Pererika St will become, would cost $3.5 million to build and fundraising is underway.

The current station and community facility has outgrown the needs of the Rotorua
community and is no longer fit for purpose, a St John statement said.

The new stations will be a deployment centre at the former VTNZ building on Fairy Springs Rd and a main station at a yet-to-be-disclosed site at Lynmore.

The current St John Ambulance site on Pererika St. Photo / File
They will

