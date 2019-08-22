A childhood classic is being brought to life on stage in Rotorua, with plenty of comedic moments.

The Rotorua Little Theatre presents Sleeping Beauty - A Pantomime at Shambles Theatre, with opening night on Wednesday, August 28.

Director Steve English says this show is a pantomime, and they have taken the story of Sleeping Beauty and made it for the whole family - "the adults will enjoy it just as much as the kids".

He says there is a lot of comedy in the play, as well as lots of good winning over evil, which the children will love.

Steve says it is a cast of 16, ranging from young children to elderly, and with a mix of experienced and new to the stage.

Rehearsals are going well and it's a great cast, he says.

"They are really gelling well together and are looking forward to opening night."

Nethmi Karunanayake (left) and Erica Walker getting in character. Photo / Willi Werner

Steve encourages people to go along if they want to enjoy a great night out and have a good laugh - "It's well worth it".

"I'm just so looking forward to the audience reaction, that really warms me as director. Getting them involved and having a laugh - that's why we do it."

He says he decided on Sleeping Beauty - A Pantomime because he wanted to pick a play that was well-known and is something everyone can relate to quite easily in some way.

"Last year we did Robin Hood that was a pantomime and that went down really well."

The Rotorua Little Theatre aims to make putting on a pantomime a yearly thing, and he has a few ideas for next year, but is keeping them under wraps.

For the full list of show dates and ticket prices go to www.eventfinda.co.nz.