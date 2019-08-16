A bold feline who is dubbed the "king of the family" has been crowned this year's Rotorua Pet of the Year.

Rusty's proud owner Kruti Desai said the family were "very happy", but would find it hard to celebrate because the cat was already so spoilt.

"It would be hard to do anything more!"

She said Rusty was known as "the king of family" because he eats with the family at the dining table, opens doors on his own and always had his toys scattered around the house.

"He always knows when it is a family mealtime and will jump up and take his seat at the head of the table."

Desai said he climbed every tree like a sport and even slept like a human with his head resting on a pillow.

The family got Rusty from the SPCA last year.

The bold feline has been crowned this year's Rotorua Pet of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Out of a litter of eight kittens, Rusty was the only one who came and instantly cuddled Desai and she couldn't help but take him home, she said.

Rusty will turn 2 in November and it is sure to be a big event.

But for now, his winning pet food hamper worth $200 from Addiction Pet Foods should do the trick.