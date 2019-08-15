Six Rotorua youngsters have shown they know how to rock a stage after winning big in last night's Rockshop Bandquest regionals.



The Rotorua Intermediate band First Impressions took out second place in the overall band section and the top vocalist award at the Mount Maunganui competition.

They came up against 14 other Bay of Plenty school bands who took to the stage at BayPark to battle it out for the top prize.

Rockshop Bandquest is a nationwide music contest for intermediate and primary students.

Rotorua Intermediate music teacher Rob Powley said the competition was "brilliant for the kids" and the talent was "just incredible".

Advertisement

Powley said the band had decided to enter at the last minute and had only been practicing for two weeks.

"It's the first time we've entered. The children ran into the music room this morning stoked with their success and eager to do it all again," he said.

The school would be organising an assembly performance for the band to showcase their talent, he said.

"I am so proud of them."

He said the event was like the little brother of the high school's Rockquest competition and gave "the younger kids a chance".

For a lot of the kids, it would be their first time on a professional stage with proper equipment and a large crowd.

Not for 11-year-old Nikau Grace, lead singer of the band who took out the top vocalist in the competition award at the event.

Grace is well-known in the local community for her voice and the shows she has been involved in.

Advertisement

She has featured on Te Arawa FM and sung at the Blues Festival on Eat Streat and even has Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick as a fan.

Powley says she is "mature beyond her years".

The First Impressions band was made up of Nikau on vocals, Tayla Paul on bass, Emily Davies and Joel Oberbye on guitar, Te Akau Bennett on drums and Isaiah Hiva on keyboard.

The event itself is organised by the same team behind Smokefree Rockquest, Smokefree Tangata Beats, and Showquest performing arts competitions.

The band came second to the overall regional winners from Otumoetai Intermediate.

Last year's national winners were Revolution Radio from Mount Maunganui Intermediate.

Founder and director Glenn Common said Rockshop Bandquest was a vehicle to develop musical talent.

It was clear the event had a lasting impact experience on the participants, he said.

"Rockshop Bandquest is likely to be the first experience these kids have on a full set up, with a light show and professionally mixed sound," he said.

"They're performing to a live audience of their peers and families, which is both challenging and confidence building."

This year over 200 bands around the country have entered Rockshop Bandquest, performing in events run from August 12 to August 31.