A student has reportedly been approached by a suspicious vehicle in the Reporoa school area this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers received a report that a young person had been spoken to by an unknown person in a vehicle.

She said that someone in a vehicle was acting suspiciously on Birch Rd and police were making inquiries.

Reporoa College principal Brendon Caroll said although he was out of town, he had heard reports that a student had been approached this morning.



Caroll said he was not sure if it was one of his students at this stage.

Advertisement

Both Reporoa College and Reporoa Primary School are nearby to Birch Rd.

Caroll said it was "of concern" and the school would be working to warn the school and community.

He said they would be putting in extra measures to be mindful of where students were at all times while at school and would be in talks with police.

The police spokeswoman said they actively encouraged people to tell children and young adults to report anything that made them feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

She said they would like to remind families to have discussions around behaviours and actions that are inappropriate or that make a child feel uncomfortable.

More to come.