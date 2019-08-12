

The team at Visions of Helping Hand Charitable Trust are over the moon after police found their stolen trailer through CCTV footage.

However police are warning the community to be vigilant after rising trailer thefts around Rotorua.

"I was over the moon when I saw the trailer back on our driveway," Tiny Deane from the charitable trust said.

"I'm really appreciative because it looks like the people who stole it gave it a wash and they straightened one of our bent pins."

Advertisement

It was taken from the trust's women and children's shelter at 3.30am on August 8 and is used to move furniture into the new homes of people who had previously been staying in the shelters.

Deane said he always had faith the trailer would return and was grateful for the hard work of police who were able to track where the trailer had gone through CCTV footage.

Inspector Brendon Keenan warns of a rise in trailer theft in Rotorua. Photo / File

Area prevention manager Inspector Brendan Keenan said someone would be charged in relation to the theft.

"We are seeing quite a lot of unlawful takings and there seems to be a real spike in trailer thefts from commercial to those from residential addresses.

"There is a value in trailers, whether it be for transporting other stolen or illegal property. And a trailer is easy to convert in terms of rego."

Keenan advised those with trailers to keep them as secure as possible so they cannot be hooked up and driven out.

He strongly advised owners to get wheel locks, security cameras or keep trailers in a contained area.