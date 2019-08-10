On the two-year anniversary of Talei Morrison's cancer diagnosis, Rotorua's Lakefront will be awash with colour as a Smear Your Mea whānau fun hīkoi goes ahead.

Morrison was the inspiration and instigation behind the Smear Your Mea campaign following her own diagnosis of cervical cancer in 2017. She started the campaign in an effort to get every kaihaka (performer) woman within each of the roopu (groups) attending Te Matatini to have a cervical smear.

Morrison lost her battle with the disease in June last year.

As well as the colour hīkoi, Morrison's legacy will continue with a cycle ride around Lake Rotorua.

Morrison's mother Sandy Morrison said the two events would be held on August 25.

"We wanted to honour Talei with the cycle ride and included the colour hīkoi so the little ones, actually the whole whānau, could be involved," she said.

"It's also to promote physical activity for our young ones because, at the end of the day, that's what it's all about."

Morrison said her daughter's Smear Your Mea campaign had not lost any momentum, largely thanks to the success of the cycle to Te Matatini earlier this year.

"We have also been blessed with great leadership, including Te Ururoa Flavell who has worked hard to keep Talei's kaupapa alive."

She said buckets would be available at both events for people wanting to donate to the campaign.

"We don't treat these events as fundraisers but we are always looking for funds, so if people want to give a little, it's up to them.

"We're excited to see you all and continue on with this kaupapa in partnership with our many health providers throughout the country."

More information will be posted in the coming days on the Smear Your Mea Facebook and events pages as well as details to Smear Your Mea kaupapa happening around the country.