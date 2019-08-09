A few more people have put their hands up to stand in the local body elections, but with just six days to go until nominations close there are still several vacancies.

Three people are still in the race for mayoralty, including incumbent Steve Chadwick and two others, Reynold Macpherson and Rob Kent.

Bill Hedges. Photo / File

There are now 12 candidates for the 10 positions on the Rotorua Lakes Council with three more people putting forward their names this week. They are Shirley Trumper, Bill Hedges and Brendan Davis.

They join Kevin Coutts, Dave Donaldson, Peter Jones, Rob Kent, Reynold Macpherson, Matthew Martin, John Rakei-Clark, Alan Tane Solomon and Mercia Yates.

There are no nominations yet for the two positions in the Rotorua constituency of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Te Taru White has been nominated for the one position in the Okurei Māori constituency.

Shirley Trumper. Photo / File

Incumbent Rotorua Lakes Community Board members Nick Chater and Phill Thomass remain the only two nominated for the four vacancies on the Rotorua Lakes Community Board and Shirley Trumper has joined Bryce Heard for the four vacancies on the Rotorua Rural Community Board.

Lyall Thurston. Photo / File

Lyall Thurston has this week been the first to be nominated on the Lakes District Health Board. There are seven vacancies.

There are several people who have publicly declared they will either stand again or stand for the first time who are yet to officially lodge nominations.

Nominations for candidates wishing to stand in this year's elections close at noon on August 16.

Voting forms will start to arrive from September 20 and early results will be known on October 12.