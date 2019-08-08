Contractors are preparing to begin the next step of work in the Redwood's Long Mile Rd upgrade.

According to the Rotorua Lakes Council Facebook page this next stage of construction will involve the section of Long Mile Road outside the Redwoods Visitor Centre.

The post said: During this stage of construction there will be no car parks available outside the Visitor Centre on Long Mile Road.

However, all car parks under the Redwoods Treewalk, and the car parks further down Long Mile Road near Nursery Hill, will remain available.

Advertisement

The 55 new car parks currently being constructed diagonally across the road from the Visitor Centre, on the Scion side of Long Mile Road, are scheduled to be finished a couple of weeks after this next section of work begins.

Parking areas on the grass berm down Long Mile Road will also be complete soon.

55 new car parks currently being constructed diagonally across the road from the Visitor Centre. Photo / Supplied

During construction at least one road lane will be open at all times and traffic management will be in place.

There will be pedestrian access around the site at all times. This work is scheduled to take place from Monday 12 August until late September. The entire Long Mile Road upgrade is on track to be complete by the end of November.

New lights have also been installed along the shared path to improve visibility and safety for users at night time.