People should consider standing for the DHB in the upcoming elections for the health of the local community, says outgoing Lakes DHB chairman Deryck Shaw.

The Lakes DHB communities need committed people with a range of skills, backgrounds and experiences, as well as a strong understanding of the Lakes district community, he said.

Shaw said people who had an ability to collaborate and work with local iwi, health organisations and social sector agencies would find the role rewarding.

"It would be helpful for interested candidates to have experience in the health and/or social sectors, however good knowledge of what governance is, and how to monitor and ensure financial performance and service delivery, are really important."

Advertisement

He said about 35 per cent of the Lakes DHB population was Māori and our Māori communities experienced poorer health outcomes.

"At the same time we are facing increased demand for services, a growing and ageing population, emerging technologies and workforce and stresses and strains.

"What this all means is that we need people who can support our DHB to help to drive change to improve health outcomes for our population."

Shaw was strongly encouraging those people who thought they had the right skills and experience to think about standing for election.

Nominations for elected Lakes DHB Board members close at noon on August 16.

Shaw is stepping down as chairman of Lakes DHB this year, after nine years in the role.