There will be plenty to learn about and discover at a talk discussing Rotorua's volcanic activity later this month.

Friends of Rotorua Museum is hosting a lecture by volcanologist Brad Scott on Thursday, August 22 at 5.30pm.

The talk is at Te Rūnanga Tea House where Brad will discuss the volcanic activity specific to Rotorua and his career with GNS Science, Te Pū Ao - New Zealand's leading provider of Earth, geoscience and isotope research.

Brad is a volcanic information specialist with more than 44 years experience in monitoring and assessing active volcanoes, geothermal systems and earthquake activity.

GNS Science volcanologist Brad Scott pictured at a geothermal hotspring in central Rotorua. Photo / File

He started work with the NZ Geological Survey (DSIR) in Rotorua before moving to DSIR Geology and Geophysics, and has been with GNS Science since 1991.

He has been involved in a wide range of geological and geophysical investigations related to active volcanoes, geothermal systems, and earthquakes, mostly involving monitoring, hazard assessment, and rapid event response.

From 1992 to 2012 he took the lead role in co-ordination of volcano surveillance in New Zealand and now focuses on risk analysis and communications of this information as part of the GeoNet project.

Friends of Rotorua Museum co-president Janette Irvine says this talk is relevant for the community as the repair of its earthquake-damaged museum is getting under way.

Tickets are $10 for members of Friends of Rotorua Museum and $15 for non-members.

Tickets are available from Rotorua Lakes Council reception (1061 Haupapa St, Rotorua). Numbers are limited.

The Friends' liquor licence requires that anyone aged under 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

Light refreshments will be provided from 5.30pm with the talk beginning at 6pm. For more information contact Janette Irvine at email kjirvine@xtra.co.nz or (027) 294 2870.