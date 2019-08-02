People are dying to get a look at the controversial Hemo sculpture, disregarding hazard signs and danger tape.

Kilwell Fibretube chief executive Craig Wilson said a number of people had driven into the site, parked up and walked around, including through the warning signs and tape and up the scaffolding.

"This is causing a health and safety issue as we have a lot of trucks, couriers and forklifts moving around, as well as the scaffolding itself."

Craig Wilson at Kilwell Fibretube in April 2018. Photo / File

Wilson said anyone interested in looking at the sculpture progressing could organise a guided tour through the office, to help minimise the dangers.

The sculpture is still on target to be fully installed in spring, between September and November, but Wilson could not give a more specific date.

Rotorua Lakes councillors visit Kilwell's 3D printing and fabrication lab in May. Photo / Stephen Parker

"We currently have the scaffolding erected and are in the process of connecting the finished lengths together.

"It is very much like a Lego puzzle. The 3D-printed parts have been joined and laminated and the individual lengths are now being joined together to form the structure."

Wilson said anyone interested in viewing the sculpture can either go to the reception or contact the office on 07 345 9093.