Police have received reports of a multi-car crash on Sunset Rd, Rotorua tonight.

A police media spokeswoman said police received the report at 6.46pm, saying the crash happened on Sunset Rd between Old Taupo Rd and Mount View Drive.

She said police had arrived at the scene and at this stage could not confirm the crash.

Police are now making inquiries to gather more information.

Advertisement

More to come.