A teenager who hit a Rotorua Intermediate teacher outside the school and knocked him unconscious five months ago is still on the run from police.

Sheldon Tawhiti-Ormsby, 18, from Rotorua, was charged with assault of Rotorua Intermediate School teacher Alasdair Hay in February during school pick-up.

Tawhiti-Ormsby pleaded guilty in the Rotorua District Court in March to the February 27 assault.

He was due to be sentenced in the Rotorua District Court on May 9 but failed to show in court. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police have confirmed he is still outstanding and are calling for any information on his whereabouts.

Hay suffered a serious concussion which has affected his ability to concentrate and chipped the bone in his ankle which had reduced his mobility.

Principal Garry de Thierry had initially hoped Hay would be back in a week, then later at the start of Term 2.

But he had previously told the Rotorua Daily Post he was unsure if Hay would be back this year.

A police summary of facts said Tawhiti-Ormsby was a passenger in a Toyota vehicle at the school about 3pm. The area at this time was busy with many young people around being picked up.

As Tawhiti-Ormsby left the school, Hay asked him to follow the flow of the traffic. The driver refused. Hay then grabbed his mobile phone and took a photo of their Toyota vehicle.

The summary said Tawhiti-Ormsby then got out of the vehicle and "charged" at Hay, punching him in the face with a closed fist which caused him to stumble and fall on the ground.

If you know where Tawhiti-Ormsby is, contact Rotorua police on (07) 348 0099 or the anonymous Crimestoppers line on (0800 555 111). Ring 111 if it's an emergency.