My beef cattle are relishing the warm weather this season and the increased grass growth.

In harsher wetter winters it is more difficult to prevent stock from pugging paddocks and run-off from entering water ways.

Most farmers adopt common practices that limit these problems, such as tree planting to capture run-off, and keep stock and crops well away from water ways. Some farmers are building small dams to capture flood water and sediment and slow its entry into streams.

Despite these huge improvements there are always some who continue to let down the industry.

The images of Southland cows wallowing in mud and faecal matter recently is evidence of poor practice, not common practice.

Patricia Hosking

Ngongotaha



A party I will never trust

Is it not remarkable that as soon as a political party gets into opposition it suddenly finds all the things it could have or should have done while in office and state emphatically that just as soon as it gets re-elected it will implement these things.

National, in spite of having some good people, is a party I will never trust. It is too good at promising everything and delivering nothing.

$200 million for cancer drugs and a new cancer agency.

To use a well-tried Kiwi expression - Yeah right.

Jim Adams

Rotorua