Last night was one of celebration around love and recognition of those who work hard to make people's wedding days extra special.

The annual Wedding Industry Awards (NZ), was hosted in Rotorua last night.

The winners included Rotorua couple Ralph and Coyla Buckley, the recipients of the Love and Longevity Award, which celebrates long-lasting love and honours couples who have been married for 50 years or more.

Ralph and Coyla have been married since April 1969 and say they're privileged to have each other.

Hosted at Rotorua's Energy Events Centre, wedding artisans from across the country came together for the awards.

Due to the event's popularity, this year it was opened it up to wedding businesses around the country.

Event co-director Peter Duncan said congratulations to all of the 2019 winners.

"There are some extremely talented people in the New Zealand wedding industry and they all deserve to be recognised.

"Selecting winners is never easy for the advisory panel, and this year was no exception."

Peter and his wife Valeta Duncan, founders and directors of The Wedding Guy Company in Rotorua, started the Wedding Industry Awards in 2014.

"While not a new concept overseas, up until 2014 New Zealand didn't have an event that formally recognised or celebrated wedding industry professionals with a physical award at a presentation ceremony," Duncan said.

"We wanted to create a forum that pays tribute to people and businesses that stand out in the field. It's fantastic to play a role in showcasing the NZ wedding industry."

Due to its growth the event had moved to a larger venue this year – Rotorua's Energy Events Centre. About 200 guests were expected, up from 140 last year.

"The wedding industry is experiencing incredible growth in New Zealand, driven largely by the number of international visitors choosing our country as a wedding venue.

"The event's growth shows the demand from those in the industry for formal recognition of their achievements.

"Everyone in the field has been incredibly supportive over the past four years and we look forward to continuing to celebrate them all."

For more information on Wedding Industry Awards (NZ), go to www.weddingindustryawards.nz.

Winners

- Outstanding Florist: The Flower Fairy, Te Kuiti

- Outstanding Wedding Gown Provider: Christine Reeves, Bespoke Garments, Christchurch - Outstanding Hair Stylist: Voluptuous Devine (Hair, Makeup, Beauty, Tanning), Hamilton - Outstanding Photographer: Dan Childs, 222 Photographic Studio, Queenstown

- Outstanding Videographer/Cinema: Jetmo Project, Auckland

- Outstanding Caterer: Kerr & Ladbrook, Hamilton

- Outstanding Wedding Venue (Ceremony): The Waterlily Gardens, Waihi

- Outstanding Wedding Venue (Reception): Valley D Vine, Napier

- Love & Longevity Award: Mr & Mrs Ralph and Coyla Buckley, Rotorua

- Outstanding Makeup Artist: Voluptuous Devine (Hair, Makeup, Beauty, Tanning), Hamilton

- Outstanding Celebrant: Tania Johnson-Scott, Christchurch

- Outstanding Marquee Hire: MacPherson Marquee's, Gisborne

- Outstanding Hire and Theming: Make Your Day Events, Thames

- Outstanding Photobooth Experience *NEW category*: The Amazing Travelling Photobooth, BOP

- Outstanding Wedding Planner *NEW category*: The Event Girl, Tokoroa

- Unique Wedding Experience *NEW category*: Dream Maker, Motueka

- Outstanding Wedding Stylist/Theme Artist: Make Your Day Events, Thames

- New Emerging Business *NEW category*: Eagle Ridge, Ohauiti, Tauranga

- Entertainment (DJ): DJ4You, Auckland

- Entertainment (Band): White Chapel Jak, Auckland

- 'The Hits' People's Choice category: Mixtapebrothers, Auckland

- Supreme Award Winner *NEW category*: LaValla, Tuakau