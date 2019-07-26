From a simulation centre and realistic props, to a demonstration by volunteer firefighters, the Governor-General got to see it all as she visited the Rotorua-based Fire and Emergency New Zealand National Centre today.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy began her second day of many activities in Rotorua with a visit to the training centre.

Dame Patsy said the visit to the centre was useful as she engaged a lot with Fire and Emergency NZ.

She said there were often volunteers recognised in the New Zealand Royal Honours and investiture ceremonies, as well as being part of many community events she was involved with.

Dame Patsy said it was nice to learn about the challenges firefighters faced and the work they did in the community.

"I'm very impressed with their training tools."

(From left) Fire and Emergency New Zealand's Kerry Gregory, Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy, Ian Pickard and Alan Cleator. Photo / Stephen Parker

National Training Centre manager Ian Pickard said it was an absolute honour to have Dame Patsy visit, especially when the visit was initiated from her end.

"It's the first time, I understand, a Governor-General has come to visit our national training centre.

"I think she really wanted to understand what we do and what it's all about.

"It's great to have her here and gives us the opportunity to show her what's involved with the training, right from a recruit to a commander."

Following her visit to the centre, Dame Pasty headed to Scion to find out more about research into kauri dieback.

The rest of the day included a trip to Te Aka Mauri and the final stop was to see the restored Te Arawa Soldiers' Memorial in Government Gardens.

Today was Dame Patsy's second day visiting Rotorua. Herself and her husband Sir David Gascoigne were welcomed to Rotorua with a pōhiri at Te Papaiouru Marae, Ohinemutu yesterday.

She then visited the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute at Te Puia, with a reception for Rotorua community organisations that evening.

Dame Patsy said the visit to the Māori Arts and Crafts Institute was fabulous.

"I'm so impressed with the level of skill there and the works they are producing."

Twice a year, the Governor-General makes a trip to a different region of New Zealand to get to know it better as part of a programme of in-depth regional visits.

Her multi-day tour of the Bay of Plenty started in Tauranga on Tuesday, and she visited Whakatāne on Wednesday.