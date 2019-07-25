The way The Glass Guys owner Gary Donovan-Dickson saw it, $500 would buy a lot of sandwiches.

So instead of Ka Pai Kai Rotorua having to stump up with the excess to pay for glass repairs following an act of vandalism overnight on July 13, The Glass Guys agreed to pay it.

Donovan-Dickson also put his hand up to install the signwriting for Ka Pai Kai.

The generous offer was made when the Glass Guys were called on to replace the glass from Ka Pai Kai's front door and adjacent window which were smashed as offenders tried to enter the premises. The metal security door behind the glass door had been ripped from its frame and left lying on the ground.

Kitchen co-ordinator Karyn Rogers outside the damage done to Ka Pai Kai Rotorua earlier this month. Photo / File

"We know what the Ka Pai Kai does for the community," Donovan-Dickson said. "We also understand there's not a lot of money to go around. What is there is needed to make sandwiches."

He said his mother delivered food on behalf of the kitchen for a while which gave him more of an understanding about the organisation.

"To offer to pay the excess was just something we could do to make it a little easier."

Knowing how tough it is for many living within the Rotorua community, the Glass Guys also offer a free monthly window replacement through their website.

"You can get on there and nominate yourself or someone you know, anyone who has a broken window and is struggling to pay to have it fixed."

Damage to the front of Ka Pai Kai Rotorua's kitchen. Photo / File

Ka Pai Kai Rotorua chairwoman Jasmin Jackson said the kitchen team were incredibly grateful for the Glass Guys' generosity.

"What they have done means we don't have to spend extra time fundraising to cover the excess and installations costs," Jackson said. "That means our volunteers can stay focused on providing nourishing food to our tamariki.

"BOP Plumbing and Gas and local man Cliff Drew have also provided us with donations. We are very humbled by the support and generosity of our local community and local businesses."

Jackson believed a security alarm installed by Sefton Security when Ka Pai Kai took over the lease of the premises at the beginning of the year did its job.

Gary Donovan-Dickson and Jenna Donovan-Dickson from The Glass Guys with Ka Pai Kai Rotorua chairwoman Jasmin Jackson. Photo / Ben Fraser

"Once the alarm was activated, it deterred the intruders from coming into the shop and stealing anything. We won't be installing any additional security features but will look to strengthen what we have."

She said the damage was repaired quickly and volunteers had been back in the kitchen getting ready for the new school term.

"We have two new schools on board for Term 3, we are now providing healthy, affordable lunches at Sunset Primary and Westbrook schools."