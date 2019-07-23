The "Linton Park" CyWay project is making good progress, according to the Rotorua Lakes Council, with a third of the 3.1km of pathway now complete.

Beginning at Pukehangi Rd and emerging at the Mount View Rd shops, the shared path is part of the National Urban Cycle Funded programme for delivery in Rotorua.

The programme has enabled and accelerated the development of 23km of shared path network in Rotorua since 2015 with the goal to connect residents with places they want to go without having to use cars or conventional roadways.

Shared paths are designed to suit a wide range of users by improving access and safety for those with mobility issues, creating space for young families with prams, scooters or bikes and space for cyclists to move about more freely and be separated from traffic if they are not confident riding on the road.

The entire 3.1km of the Linton Park Link pathway is scheduled to be complete by the end of October. Photo / Supplied

The project provides Pukehangi, Western Heights and Sunnybrook residents with a direct route to and from Rotorua's central city.

All going to plan the Linton Park Link should be fully constructed in the next 6 weeks, weather permitting.

The council said progress had moved steadily forward due to the use of asphalt as the primary construction material, which was usable one hour after it was laid down.

In areas prone to flooding or zoned as a drainage reserve, concrete will be used instead of asphalt because it lasts longer than asphalt when exposed to water and will reduce erosion to the path over time.

The next stage of this project runs through the length of Linton Park West reserve from Pukehangi, and intersects Blomfield, Goldie and Edmund Sts.

The new path included in the planning of the Ko Te Tuara Totara O Fordlands Reinvigoration project. Photo / Supplied

Before the end of 2019 the construction of another shared path is due to get under way.

Starting at Malfroy Rd, it will weave its way through the reserves that line the Utuhina stream to finish on Old Taupo Rd near the entrance to Shirley St.

This path is included in the planning of the Ko Te Tuara Totara O Fordlands Reinvigoration project, which aims to revitalise and update public facilities in the Fordlands area.

