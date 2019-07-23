The Rotorua Festival of Gardens committee is seeking able-bodied people to help with its 2019 festival.

The Garden Festival committee runs a biennial gardening festival in Rotorua, now in its 20th year, and this year's event will see more than 40 gardens showcased over three days from November 15 to 17.

This year special guest, and "world famous in New Zealand gardening circles", Lynda Hallinan will attend as keynote presenter, visiting gardens and helping out with advice, demonstrations and general gardening fun.

As a result of the 2017 festival, the committee donated $10,000 each to St John Ambulance and Bay Trust Rescue Helicopter.

This year, as well as donating to designated charities for 2019, the committee has also donated tickets to worthy organisations and recipients to provide them with the opportunity to experience the festival.

The committee plans, manages and delivers all the tasks for the festival on a completely volunteer basis so any and all help they can get to help with the work-load is appreciated.

The committee is seeking extra members and new volunteers of all types and welcome all gardeners, including those who would be happy to show their gardens.

It is also looking for funding and both corporate and general sponsorship.

• If you can help with any of these roles contact Robyn McMillan on 07 349 1929 or email rotoruagardens@gmail.com

• The Rotorua Festival of Gardens Committee invites all members and interested parties to attend the AGM of the Festival of Gardens on Saturday, August 3 at 1pm at the Parksyde Community Centre, 7-9 Tarewa Place, Rotorua