It was the experience of a lifetime and a trip they wished would last longer for the 120 rangatahi who headed to Wellington to live in the Beehive last week.

Three local rangatahi took the place of local MPs for the two-day Youth Parliament event.

There were no expectations for Maia Rahurahu as she jetted down to Wellington but she has come back not only with a head full of knowledge but a great bunch of friends too.

It was Rahurahu's teacher who nominated her for the position as youth MP for Todd McClay and she admits since the journey began her interest in politics has only grown stronger.

"I didn't know much about politics entering into it, but I've walked out of Youth Parliament knowing so much more.

"I feel like this could be an area I would enter into and possibly enjoy. I did this keeping an open mind to my career path but now I can honestly say politics is a future for me."

Rahurahu was able to experience all aspects of Parliament by taking part in mock debates, attending caucus sessions, sitting on select committees, asking oral questions of ministers and engaging in legislative and general debates in the debating chamber.

The topics on the table were sustainable energy and awareness of Aotearoa's cultural history but through Rahurahu's upbringing, she would love to see more action for rural communities.

It was the first time a Te Puke student took the place of Rotorua National MP Todd McClay who said it was an excellent initiative that gave MPs a chance to focus on youth issues.

"Maia can be very proud of what she achieved there. I have seen her grow in maturity and confidence which is exactly what it is all about."

Anaru Plamer delievering his general debate speech. Photo / Supplied

Anaru Plamer stood in for Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey and shared his "experience of a lifetime" on Facebook.

He described it as an opportunity to lead and guide the generation in the "right direction".

"I never thought I'd get the opportunity to kōrero in the debating chamber, considered to be the epicentre of choices and actions that inevitably affect Aotearoa and the world beyond our coastlines."

In his general debate speech, he decided to speak from the heart about his own experience with suicide.

He said it had challenged his idea on the best solution to lower the suicide rate.

"I feel it's not so much we need to do more to tackle this issue of suicide but we need to be more."

It was a Māori lens that Maia Berryman-Kamp hoped other youth MPs would walk away with after she gave her general debate speech.

Maia Berryman-Kamp with the MP she stood for, New Zealand First's Fletcher Tabetau. Photo / Supplied

Standing for Rotorua New Zealand First MP Fletcher Tabuteau, Berryman-Kamp said she didn't want to stand and talk about something that she wouldn't want to listen to.

"I wanted to appeal to what everyone was going to do and then just say, 'well think about te ao Māori'."

She said it was important to note it was the most diverse youth parliament ever.

"It didn't look like the normal Parliament. If that was the current makeup of our Parliament I think decisions would be well thought out and with more perspectives."

Youth Parliament 2019 was organised by the Ministry of Youth Development, in collaboration with the Office of the Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, and the Office of the Clerk of the House of Representatives.