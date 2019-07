Police are responding to an unconfirmed sighting of a man with a firearm in Rotorua this afternoon.

A police media spokeswoman said police are responding to a call from someone who thought they spotted a man with a firearm on Te Ngae Rd. Police were alerted to the matter at 4.25pm.

The spokeswoman said police were on the scene but had lost sight of the man.

She said members of the public were advised to call 111 if they saw any suspicious activity.

More to come.