Up to 20 residents may have no water at some point as a sudden "leak" of water bubbled up on to the cycle lane on Tarawera Rd between Lynmore Ave and Selwyn Rd.

A Rotorua Lakes Council media spokeswoman said it was unclear if the water was from a burst water but it did not appear to be.

The InfraCore was said to arrive at site at 12.30pm after the council was contacted at 12.10pm.

A reporter at the scene said the road appeared to be damaged.

Advertisement

The affected part of the road would need to be dug up to find out the extent of the problem.

On initial inspection, the council said it did not appear to be a burst water main but a problem with a talbot. It was said if this was the issue, it could be fixed relatively quickly.

A talbot is a fitting that feeds water from the mains to a few properties.

The water would need to be turned off which could affect up to about 20 properties.

Selwyn resident Lizzy Guest said it had grown larger in the five minutes she had been at the site.

She came down with her son, Cameron, to have a look.

The water was streaming down the gutter of the cycle lane on the road towards Lynmore Ave.

Police were called at 12.17pm about the burst water main.

Cameron Guest examines the hole in the road made by the burst pipe. Photo / Cira Olivier

A police media spokesman said a resident who called police described the road as "bubbling", the media spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters were called but did not go to the site as there was not much they could do.