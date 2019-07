The entire highway which stretches about 120km from Taupō to north of Napier is closed because of windy weather.

Napier-Taupō Rd, State Highway 5 is currently closed to all high-sided vehicles, including campervans, caravans, and to motorcycles, due to windy weather conditions.

This will be reassessed later this morning.

Affected motorists are asked to delay their travel if possible, and all motorists are asked to drive with care.