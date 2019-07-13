For Grant Morris, the Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show provides valuable customers. That's why he's had a presence there for almost a decade.

The 2019 Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show, sponsored by OneRoof, filled the Energy Events Centre with businesses from all over New Zealand, and curious visitors.

Morris was one of more than 150 exhibitors at the show, there with Sentinel Pest Control.

"We're at 40 trade type shows in New Zealand a year. We're not in retail stores or online."

Advertisement

Morris said he generated his customer base from trade shows like this weekend's and had domestic clients and major contracts.

He said he'd spoken to both locals and visitors from Papamoa, Tirau and Atiamuri at the weekend.

Home show visitors can also enter the draw for a $5000 trip for two to Fiji, offered by Helloworld Travel Rotorua.

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 8: Sahara Ryan , 7, (left) Grace Waitoa , 9, Kelly Waitoa, and Paige Waitoa 11. Image 2 of 8: Roger Simpson. Image 3 of 8: C.P. Moore. Image 4 of 8: Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show. Image 5 of 8: Lucy Gray, 9, and Jacob Gray, 7, Image 6 of 8: Aaliyah Raupita-Campbell , 2, Image 7 of 8: Becky Watson and Ben Howie. Image 8 of 8: Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show. Image 1 of 8: Sahara Ryan , 7, (left) Grace Waitoa , 9, Kelly Waitoa, and Paige Waitoa 11.

The winner, who will spend five nights on Treasure Island, will be announced this week.

Helloworld Travel Rotorua owner Deborah Kay said some people had come to the show specifically to enter the draw.

"It's been really popular. People want to have a Fiji holiday at this time of the year.

"It's constant. There's been a constant flow of the public coming through and they seem to be quite engaged in what we're offering," she said.

Kay said the event was a good family event and a chance for people to talk to multiple suppliers in one place.

"There's an array of everything in here."

Renee Murray from NZME Events, organisers of the show, said there had been a steady flow of visitors and they had 20 per cent more exhibitors this year.

"I have heard exhibitors saying it's been busier. We've had a great crowd through, there's been a steady flow," she said.

"The Skyline annual passes have been amazingly popular. People are coming up to get that specifically.

"At the moment we're on par with last year when 14,000 people came through ... We're on par or better."

The three-day event wraps up today at 4pm.