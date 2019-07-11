It's not just children who are making the most of the school holidays, but also some mischievous teddy bears, as some of Rotorua's young ones found out.

One of the Rotorua Library's activities this week for the July school holidays was a Teddy Bear Sleepover and Teddy Bears Picnic.

On Monday evening families were invited to drop off a beloved bear at the library for the night.

There was a picnic on Tuesday where whānau could collect their toys and there were some photos of what the bears got up to.

Rotorua Library youth and early learning lead Kylie Holmes says there were 30 bears and toys at the sleepover overnight, and 120 children and parents came together for the Teddy Bears Picnic.

Kylie says it was a great turnout.

She says the teddies got up to many things during the night, including taking over the coffee cart and making themselves hot chocolates, having a meeting in the staff room, Big Bear deciding to make some phone calls with some help, and getting out a lot of DVDs.

There were songs sung at the picnic and bananas and Tiny Teddies given out as snacks.

Lola Gallagher, 5, with her teddy called Rainbow at Rotorua Library. Photo / Shauni James

Lola Gallagher, 5, was at the Teddy Bears Picinc with her teddy Rainbow.

She says Rainbow had stayed at the library for the sleepover and got up to mischief.

This is Rainbow's second time taking part in the sleepover, she says.

She says it is fun to get together with everyone and see everyone's teddies.

The Rotorua Library has a number of activities coming up for the second week of the school holidays including Lego Cinema, making simple instruments to be played in Te Aka Mauri Band, drawing and creating birds and making pine cone bird feeders.

For more information go to www.rotorualibrary.govt.nz.

There are many other events on around Rotorua for these school holidays, such as Rotorua Museum's drop-in crafts, and the show Felix the Fearless Dog.

For more information go to www.rotoruamuseum.co.nz and www.eventfinda.co.nz