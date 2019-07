Five police cars are chasing a car that failed to stop in Rotorua.

The chase began at 10.55am when police attempted to pull a car over and it fled.

Five police cars are now chasing the car and spikes have been put out.

A police media spokeswoman said it was unknown at this stage why the police tried to pull the person over.

She said the last she heard the chase was on Sala St near McIntyre Ave.

