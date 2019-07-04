Police are searching around Rotorua Airport for the person flying a drone in the restricted area.

Police were called to the airport at 10am to reports of a drone flying around.

An Airways New Zealand spokeswoman said a pilot reported a drone spotted at the southern end of the runway to air traffic control.

She said air traffic control reported it to police and no flights were affected by the drone.

"It's business as usual," she said.

The red shows the control zones and the blue shows the aerodromes. Photo / airshare.co.nz

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on its website drones were considered aircraft and could create a hazard to people, property and other aircraft.

The CAA manages safety and security risks in New Zealand civil aviation by implementing efficient oversight, regulatory, and promotional action.

The drone reported was within the aerodromes, which is a 4km zone around the airport control zones, managed by Air Traffic Control.

The Civil Aviation Authority has a checklist for drone users. Photo / caa.govt.nz

A drone also cannot fly higher than 120m above the ground to ensure the drone was below the height of other aircraft.

Drone users can see where they can and cannot fly on the Air Share interactive map.