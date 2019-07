A man has pleaded not guilty to Niwhai Bryan's manslaughter in the High Court at Rotorua.

Taratoa Hori Hokianga, 38, is accused of killing Bryan on November 10 last year.

Hokianga was arrested and charged last month and appeared in the Rotorua District Court on June 14.

A week-long trial has been set down for September next year.

Rotorua courthouse. Photo / File

Hokianga is due back in the High Court at Rotorua for a case review on September 6.