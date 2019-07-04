A crash involving three trucks has blocked part of State Highway 5 west of Rotorua this morning.

A police spokesman said they were called to the scene between Harwoods Rd and Tapapa Rd just after 5am.

There were no reports of injuries and the east-bound lane towards Rotorua was blocked, he said.

Daniel South, who was driving in the area at the time, said it appeared to be a nose-to-tail between three truck and trailer units at Fitzgerald Glade and suggested people avoided the area.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the one truck was carrying woodchips, one metal and the other chilled food.

He said there was an oil spill which reached up to 20 metres.