Trains into Kawerau have been stopped after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, causing power lines to come down over the tracks.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene on State Highway 34 Kawerau Rd about 11.30am.

A vehicle has hit a power pole and lines are down over the train tracks. The power pole is not entirely down, she said.

There were no reports of injuries.

The highway is not blocked.

Police and fire services are at the scene but ambulance was declined.