On the morning of May 23, the day the Silver Ferns were set to name their 12-strong squad to contest the 2019 Netball World Cup, Rotorua's Sam Sinclair received a heartbreaking phone call from coach Noeline Taurua. Her name was not going to be one of the 12 on the list despite having been an integral part of the side for much of the last two years, including at the Commonwealth Games last year. She spoke to Rotorua Daily Post sports reporter David Beck about the disappointment she felt at the time and her desire to bounce back.

When Sam

