A broken collarbone won't stop Year 6 pupil Maisie O'Callaghan taking to the stage on Thursday to take part in the 2019 Bay of Plenty Showquest event.

Maisie is one of the hundreds of pupils taking part in the show, including those from St Mary's Catholic School, Lynmore School, Mokoia Intermediate and Tarawera College.

Showquest is a performing arts event combining drama, art, music, dance and technology.

The event is in its second year after taking over from the much coveted Stage Challenge and J-Rock events.

"I love performing on stage and dancing and having fun with my friends on stage," Maisie said.

"I am so happy that I can still be part of the show and it was lovely how everyone was happy to adapt the show for me to still be able to perform."

Showquest event manager Lucy Wymer said Showquest was student-led.

"At Showquest, we love that we are able to provide a platform for young creatives to share their stories and what is important to them, while also developing their confidence."

St Mary's Catholic School organisers Bernie Hall, Shanelle McCashin and Kelley Kemp have worked tirelessly alongside John Paul College student choreographers Lilly Russell, Georgia Howard and Charlie Russell to pull a piece together with 97 pupils.

Pupils ready to take on Showquest. Photo / Supplied

With a loosely combined theme of dance through the ages, the pupils have learnt various dance genres and how those styles were prevalent in the same decades as major historical events.

The John Paul College students choreographed and taught routines around their own schooling, extracurricular commitments and work.

Georgia Howard choreographed three of the dance pieces and said she had enjoyed seeing the children's confidence levels grow.

"I am so excited to see them get on stage and beautifully perform a dance with emotion [that] really warms my heart.

"I'm going to miss teaching all of the students after this is over. I just hope that they realise how special it is to have my choreography danced on stage so well, with big smiles on their faces to match my big smile watching them."

Teacher Bernie Hall said she was proud of the pupils' commitment and collaboration in what she said promised to be a "fantastic show and worthwhile performing arts experience for our tamariki".

Lynmore Primary School's performance embraces the idea of how the current world is technology-focused and whether students are losing their use of imagination.

Teacher in charge Tineke O'Callaghan has been working hard since Term 1 with support from Sophie Smith and Jasmine Haami in Term 2.

Lynmore's entry has been choreographed by O'Callaghan and five pupils.

O'Callaghan said they wanted the theme to showcase the creativity of children and something relevant to pupils today.

With 91 students taking part, one of the hardest parts of Lynmore's entry has been making all the costumes, co-ordinating such a large group and, of course, teaching children how to dance.

"[Students] having so much fun, dancing and putting together a show. [I love] seeing everyone shine in the performing arts area and giving children an opportunity to showcase their artistic talents."

Support teacher Jasmine Haami said experiences like Showquest were invaluable.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for those who aren't necessarily involved in performing arts to have a chance in the spotlight."

Showquest will be held at Tauranga's Baycourt Theatre and St Mary's and Lynmore schools will perform at 5.30pm before Mokoia Intermediate and Tarawera College compete in the second show at 8pm.