There will be no shortage of family-friendly things to do at the Rotorua celebration of a special festival in Japan's calendar.

The 11th Tanabata 2019 - Japanese Star Celebration in Rotorua is being held on July 7.

The event will include an origami and coloured paper decorations workshop, a star quiz, tanabata song, story telling (Tanabata legend, Japanese folk story), and a Taiko Japanese drumming performance.

There will also be hot drinks and refreshments, including Japanese food, for a gold coin donation which will go towards the Japanese Playgroup.

Advertisement

Tanabata - meaning evening of the seventh - is a Japanese star festival derived from the Chinese star festival Qi Xi (The Night of the Sevens).

It celebrates the meeting of Orihime (Vega) and Hikoboshi (Altair).

The Milky Way, a river made from stars that cross the sky, separates these lovers, and they are allowed to meet only once a year on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month of the lunisolar calendar.

In present-day Japan, people generally celebrate this day by writing wishes - sometimes in the form of poems - on small pieces of paper, and hanging them on bamboo with other decorations.

The bamboo and decorations are often set afloat on a river or burned after the festival around midnight or the next day.

Organiser Hiroe Howell says that in Japan every year children make Tanabata decorations and sing Tanabata songs.

She says the Rotorua celebration will be enjoyable for people of all ages and the event is growing each year.

"We are so proud to share this with the Rotorua community... we think the Rotorua celebration is a unique event in Rotorua."

Rotorua Japanese Playgroup manager Mika Squibb says it is a fun event for families and the children enjoy making new things.

"People can try some Japanese food and experience the history and culture of Japan."

She says when she first came to Rotorua 10 years ago she was so impressed there was a Tanabata celebration.

Playgroup parent Mikako Sato says one of the most fun parts of the event is the Japanese paper crafts.

Families enjoy celebrating Tanabata together at last year. Photo / Supplied

The event is organised by 'Kobushi-kai' (Rotorua Japanese Community Friendship), Rotorua Japanese playgroup and 'Rotorua RACCO' Taiko drumming team.

It is supported by Rotorua District Creative Communities and The Arts Village.

The details

- What: Tanabata 2019 - Japanese Star Celebration

- When: Sunday July 7, 1pm to 4pm

- Where: The Arts Village

- Free