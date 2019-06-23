There has been a single vehicle crash near the Rotorua landfill.

A police media spokeswoman said police were advised of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 30 at 12.35pm. She said it appeared the vehicle went into a bank.

She said it was described as being just past landfill, and that ambulance and fire were also notified.

Emergency services clear the mess on State Highway 30. Photo / Ben Fraser
The vehicle was down a bank and but there was also traffic congestion due to the crash.

An ambulance media spokeswoman said ambulance attended the crash but the patient did not require transport.

