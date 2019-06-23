Brave superheroes plunged into a outdoor pool, despite rain and chilly weather, for their beloved friend Harold the Giraffe and Life Education Trust Rotorua.

The annual Mega Dunk for Harold fundraiser was held at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre today, with the theme of Superheroes for wacky costumes.

This year people could either sit for a bit in icy cold spas or 'run the gauntlet', which included jumping into and going across the pool, a slippery slide, and going through icy-cold water guns and buckets.

Emlyn Clarke, 8, (left) and Holly Richardson, 8, brave the cold together in matching costumes. Photo / Ben Fraser

Life Education Trust Rotorua chairwoman Jules McLaughlin said the event had a lot of support and entries, as well as a lot more schools taking part and a few more principals, "which was fantastic".

She said those who were at the dunk had a blast and a lot of people on the sidelines said they were going to support it and have a go next year.

"It was great to see the enthusiasm ... I think Harold had a great time."

McLaughlin said there were about 80 people who registered for the event and just more than 40 dunkers in the pool who made it despite the weather.

She reckoned about $5000 was raised from the day.

"People are so generous to Harold, they really want to make sure we keep doing what we do."

She said the trust was all about sharing messages with children on things such as healthy eating, making good choices and friendships.

She said Life Education Trust Rotorua was not government-funded and the funds raised helped to keep the programme running.

"We are really thankful for those who were heroes for Harold today."

Nicky Logan, 10, and Julie Voss high-five after successfully doing the dunk for Harold the Giraffe. Photo / Ben Fraser

Westbrook School's Stuart Thurlow, 11, who was also being addressed as Harry due to his spot-on Harry Potter costume, said this was his fifth year taking part in the dunk and he loved doing it.

"It's supporting a great charity and it's so much fun to get wet and dress up at the same time.

"I think he's [Harold] a really cool giraffe he should definitely be having support like this."

Stuart said when Harold visited the school they learnt about being healthy and the digestive system.

He said he dressed up as Harry Potter because it was his favourite book series at the moment.

Grace Waitoa, 9, (left) and Maddison Kinsella, 9, enjoy doing the Dunk for Harold together. Photo / Ben Fraser

Westbrook School's Grace Waitoa, 9, and Maddison Kinsella, 9, said they liked raising money to help Harold the Giraffe travel around different schools.

Grace said the superhero theme was cool because when people jumped in the pool they did superhero dives.

Maddison said it was great everyone had different superhero ideas too.

They said Harold was awesome, nice and really tall.

When Harold came to their school, they learnt about things such as helping others, being kind, not being a bully and honesty, they said.