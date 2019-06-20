Wigs of all shapes, sizes and lengths were out in full force at a Rotorua day-care centre as it raised money for a cause dear to its heart.

It was Wig Wednesday this week, which saw children don a range of colourful wigs for the Child Cancer Foundation.

Three Kiwi kids are diagnosed with cancer every week in New Zealand.

The Child Cancer Foundation supports children diagnosed with cancer and their families without any government funding, so every donation counts.

Advertisement

The TreeHouse on Ranolf Childcare Centre was a flurry of colour on Wednesday as the children and staff rocked their wigs.

Manager Anne-Marie McMillan says this fundraiser is close to home for her, as two of her children were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when they were young.

Joshua McMillan, 20, was diagnosed when he was 9 and Kimberley McMillan, 23, was diagnosed when she was 6.

All of the staff and families were on board with the fundraiser too, Anne-Marie says.

She says the children went along in their wigs on Wednesday and had a sausage sizzle, with all the money raised going to the Child Cancer Foundation.

"The things they [Child Cancer Foundation] do for the families and the support they provide is incredible.

"They deal with the whole family and are very dear to my heart."

The experiences they provide for the children are incredible and the people who work in the foundation are lovely, she says.

She says there is a huge array of services they provide, including financial support, phone cards for the children when they are in hospital, Christmas parties and outings for the children, beads of courage and support at the hospital.

She says Wig Wednesday is also a great fundraiser and is fun for the whole centre.

"It gives the children the chance to dress up and we've got such a variety of personalities.

"It's a fun thing for the children - it's nice, bright and colourful."

She says the children understand they are raising money for other children who are sick.

All Blacks legend Kieran Read and The Wiggles have also shown their support for the campaign.