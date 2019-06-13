Lakes DHB is holding an early evening meeting in the first week of July for candidates thinking of standing for the Lakes District Health Board.

Seven of the 11 members of the board will be elected in this year's DHB elections.

Lakes DHB is running the information session to provide prospective candidates with an idea of what the governance role involves, some facts and figures about the DHB, and a chance to ask questions.

DHB chief executive Nick Saville-Wood and board chair Deryck Shaw, who is stepping down after the maximum three terms as an appointed member, will both be in attendance to answer questions, along with the DHB's electoral officer Warwick Lampp of electionz.com, the election services provider for Lakes DHB.

Advertisement

Shaw said people looking at standing for election to the health board should have a strong interest in health and disability issues, a commitment to making a difference, and the time to do the job of governance properly.

He said generic skills needed included financial literacy, strong reasoning skills and an understanding of governance responsibilities, as opposed to management responsibilities.

Lakes DHB had total revenue for the current year of $390 million dollars and is the biggest employer in the district, with about 1500 staff.

Nominations for the Lakes DHB open on Friday July 19 and close on Friday August 16.

Nomination forms, with the deposit of $200 and the completed conflict of interest statement must be handed to the Rotorua or Taupo District Council before the deadline of midday, August 16.

Three-yearly elections for elected members of all local bodies throughout New Zealand, including district health boards, are to be conducted by postal vote later in the year, with polling closing at midday on Saturday October 12.

Saville-Wood said the aim of every health board was to have members with a mix of skills and experience from a range of different backgrounds who are from across the board's area including Taupō, Tūrangi and Mangakino.

The board's role was one of stewardship, direction-setting, and monitoring the DHB's overall performance against its goals, he said.

The information evening would be held at the boardroom on the Rotorua Hospital campus, at 3pm on Monday July 1.

Key information

What: Information session for people thinking of standing as a Lakes DHB candidate in the upcoming elections

When: Monday July 1, 3pm to 4.30pm

Where: Boardroom, Rotorua Hospital campus

Speakers: Board chair Deryck Shaw, chief executive Nick Saville-Wood, Lakes DHB electoral officer Warwick Lampp

Got questions? Email sue.wilkie@lakesdhb.govt.nz