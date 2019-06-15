A damning report about New Zealand's justice system says there is urgent need for Māori-led rehabilitation for Māori offenders, like the tikanga programme Rotorua's Billy Macfarlane runs.

The He Waka Roimata - A Vessel of Tears report, released last Sunday by Te Uepū Hāpai i te Ora, is calling for urgent change.

It says rehabilitation for Māori offenders and victims needs to be Māori-led but iwi members currently trying to do this feel unsupported, disempowered and constrained by the Government.

Macfarlane, who leads a Pūwhakamua tikanga programme in Rotorua to help offenders change their ways, made a submission to the

