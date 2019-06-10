Not all heroes wear capes, but this year Rotorua kids dunking into icy cold water to raise money for Harold the Giraffe will be.

Mega Dunk for Harold is an annual event which raises money for the Life Education Trust which funds the popular mascot's visits to schools around the district. This year it's being held on June 23.

This is the second year the event will be held at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre to encourage more people to join in. It was previously held at Tikitapu (Blue Lake).

The theme this year is superheroes and people can choose to sit in icy cold spas or do an obstacle course avoiding ice-cold water guns and water buckets.

Prizes have also been taken up a notch and people are encouraged to bring extra coins to enter the wheel of prizes.

Life Education Rotorua Trust is hoping to double the number of dunkers and has aimed for 120 people completing the Mega Dunk. It aims to raise $10,000.

Trust chairwoman Jules McLaughlin said children joining the challenge showed how important he was, and how much they adored the mascot.

Ryder Brackfield, 11, is aiming to raise $150 at the Mega Dunk for Harold on June 23. Photo / Stephen Parker

Ryder Brackfield, 11, was excited to raise money during what will be his fourth time participating in the dunk. He's set a goal of raising $150.

He said he always had fun and was excited for the day with friends and the obstacle course.

All who sign up will go in the draw to win a day at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre for a school of their choice.

Every child that completes the challenge will also win a children's meal at CBK.

As Life Education Trust is not Government-funded, it relies on donations and fundraising events to continue educating Kiwi children on the importance of healthy living.

Trustee Kylie Brackfield said the money raised would ensure the trust could continue to teach children about life lessons which sometimes fall through the cracks in the curriculum.

This included everything from teaching children about puberty to covering more serious topics like bullying, drugs and peer pressure.

Trust mascot Harold the Giraffe visits every primary and intermediate school in Rotorua, with about 6000 hearing his healthy living message.

Mega Dunk for Harold

Theme: Superheroes

When: June 23, 10am to 12pm

Where: Rotorua Aquatic Centre and entry is free for those that have registered.

Online registration forms can be found on the Life Education Rotorua Facebook page.