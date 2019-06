Traffic is banked up to the airport after a two-car crash on Te Ngae Rd tonight.

A police media spokesman said the cars crashed at 5.08pm on Te Ngae Rd, near Robinson Ave.

He said there were reports one man had been moderately injured in the crash and St John Ambulance had attended.

The road was partially blocked for a short time, though traffic was able to move past the scene, the spokesman said.

Advertisement

Locals have since reported that traffic is backed up to Rotorua Airport.