Getting youth into work and kaupapa Māori services are some of the topics members of the Waiariki electorate have queries about following the Government's Wellbeing Budget.

Labour MPs Tāmati Coffey, who is the Waiariki MP, and Bay of Plenty-based list MP Angie Warren-Clark held a public meeting about the Budget at the Whakarewarewa Rugby Club today.

They told attendees about the highlights of the Budget announced last week and took questions about it.

Coffey said he was proud the Budget focused on more than money.

Advertisement

"As anybody knows, it's not just about the money ... What's the economy for if not to increase the wellbeing of our citizens.

"We've made sure we've got the wellbeing of our people front and centre."

The pair spoke about the $1.9 billion package for mental health, the $81 million for Whānau Ora and $1.7b to fix the country's hospitals.

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey at the public meeting about the Budget. Photo / Stephen Parker

On mental health, Clark said the Government had listened to the community and would make sure those who needed help could receive it.

"Here in Rotorua it's about what's working on the ground and accessing that.

"[$1.9b] is a pretty significant amount of money but it's a really significant issue ... I'm really proud we've focused on turning this tide around."

One person at the hui asked about ways to support those under 18 into work, another asked about Māori health outcomes and another about kaupapa Māori services.

Clark acknowledged there was a disparity between Māori and non-Māori health outcomes.

Labour list MP Angie-Warren Clark speaks about the Wellbeing Budget. Photo / Stephen Parker

"What I can tell you hand on heart is the health solution we're looking at will not only go into DHBs ... It will also go into Hauora services.

"There are massive issues, that's why there's an inquiry into health outcomes for Māori."

Some of the key aspects of the 2019 Budget include a new frontline service for mental health, a $320m package to address family and sexual violence, and a $300m fund for start-ups.