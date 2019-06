Police are investigating a car fire in Kaingaroa Forest.

A police spokeswoman said the car was discovered on fire on State Highway 38 about five minutes outside Murupara between The Drive and Kopuriki Rd just before 8pm on Monday.

There were no people in or with the car, she said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two fire appliances attended the scene.

Advertisement

Police inquiries were ongoing.